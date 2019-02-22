ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an Olive Garden in Anderson County, Friday.
The call came in just after 3 p.m.
Sergeant J.T Foster confirmed the male suspect started at Enterprise Rental car and threatened a couple, then went to Harley Davidson, where he made threats about having a gun, police say.
The male suspect then went across the street, where he was detained in the Olive Garden parking lot.
Officials on scene found no weapon. No injuries have been reported.
The suspect was charged with breach of peace.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we receive updates.
