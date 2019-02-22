ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an Olive Garden in Anderson County, Friday.
Dispatch says the call came in just after 3 p.m.
Greg Hilliard, Harley Davidson's Sales Manager, said the suspect tried to steal a bike from the property, but could not get it started.
The suspect, then saw a customer leaving the store, and tried to steal their car, Hilliard says.
The man alluded that he had a gun, but the customers never saw one, Hilliard said. As the customer pulled out from the parking lot, they called the Harley Davidson store to report what had happened.
The manger then checked the surveillance camera and saw the man was still on the property. The store was put on safety mode, and the suspect was confronted and escorted off the property, Hilliard said.
Hilliard also wanted to thank Anderson Police Department and Anderson County deputies for their quick response to the situation.
Sergeant J.T Foster, with Anderson County Sheriff's Department, confirmed the male suspect started at Enterprise Rental car and threatened a couple, then went to Harley Davidson, where he made threats about having a gun, police say.
The male suspect then went across the street, where he was detained in the Olive Garden parking lot.
Officials on scene found no weapon. No injuries have been reported.
The suspect was charged with breach of peace.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we receive updates.
