SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin and other drugs was arrested after a chase on Thursday.
Deputies said they spotted Marion Douglas Garnett, who they knew had a suspended driver’s license from prior encounters, driving a black BMW with a temporary tag.
Deputies attempted to pull the BMW over and said Garnett sped off.
During the chase, Garnett reportedly threw out a bag containing a white, crystalline substance from the driver’s window along Willis Road.
The chase eventually moved onto Business 85, where deputies said Garnett tossed a gun out the window also.
Deputies decided to forcibly stop the BMW by intentionally hitting it with a patrol vehicle.
Garnett then surrendered.
Deputies said the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.
According to warrants, Garnett had more than 14 grams of fentanyl on him, more than 28 grams or heroin, plus a substance that was either meth or cocaine based. He faces a list of drug offenses, weapons offenses, and traffic offenses.
