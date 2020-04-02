GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a man wanted for murder in Greenville County was arrested in Pennsylvania.
Deputies said 39-year-old Tony Merritt was arrested after a police chase in Pittsburgh.
Merritt is suspected of killing Twana McDaniel on March 21.
Deputies said McDaniel was found dead in the backyard of a home of First Street after neighbors reported hearing a loud disturbance.
Deputies said McDaniel had been shot.
Merritt will be extradited to South Carolina to face the murder charge at a later date
