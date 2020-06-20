RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted by the US Marshals for assault has been arrested.
RCSO first requested help looking for 46-year-old Henry David Allen on Saturday, June 20. He was wanted for pointing a gun and making threats.
He was arrested the next day, according to RCSO.
