GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a shooting suspect who was considered armed and dangerous was taken into custody after a manhunt on Friday.
Deputies were searching the area of Parkston Avenue and Idlewild Avenue Friday morning for 23-year-old Marquis Syshawn Blassingame.
Deputies said Blassingame is wanted for a home invasion and shooting on Monaview Circle that occurred Thursday night.
In that incident, deputies said a resident was shot and robbed of money by three male suspects.
According to GCSO, the call for a shooting came in around 10:44 p.m. on Monaview Circle. Deputies say the three men made unforced entry into the residence, shooting the victim and taking money before leaving.
The victim does not face life-threatening injuries.
Descriptions of the suspects provided to deputies are as follows:
- All three suspects are males
- One man was described as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a slender build, but a description of clothing was not provided
- The second man was described as standing around 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build, wearing all black clothing
- The third suspect is described as standing around 6 feet 3 inches tall and also wearing all black clothing
The three suspects left the scene by unknown means. A FOX Carolina photographer observed K-9 units in the area as deputies investigated.
As of 11:30 a.m. deputies had search teams on the ground and asked people to stay clear of the Parkston Avenue and Idlewild Avenue areas.
Just before 12:45 p.m. deputies said Blassingame had been taken into custody in the Nicholtown community.
Blassingame is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, and fire degree burglary, deputies said.
Deputies said at least five people in total were taken into custody after running from a home Friday morning. Deputies said a search of the house revealed guns and drugs inside.
A Greenville County Schools spokesperson said Robert E Cashion Elementary was briefly placed on partial lockdown during the manhunt. That lockdown has since been lifted.
