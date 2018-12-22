Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office are responding to a reported shooting at a hotel Saturday afternoon, dispatch reports to media.
Dispatch says the call came in just after 4:08 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites, located along Bruce Road. Deputies reported the altercation escalated between the motel manager and a patron. The manager was shot at least one time. The hotel manager was transported and expected to recover.
GCSO later released just before 7 p.m. that Gregory Campbell, the suspect in the shooting, had been located and was in custody.
Campbell has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was also booked on two bench warrants.
According to bond court officials, Campbell was denied bond for both the attempted murder charge and the weapon possession charge.
