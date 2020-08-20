McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies say a man tied to a Thursday shooting in Old Fort was apprehended this evening.
MCSO says 59-year-old Dennis Bradley of Old Fort is tied to the shooting that happened around 4 p.m. Deputies previously advised the public not to approach him as he was deemed armed and dangerous.
Just before 8 p.m., MCSO reported Bradley was apprehended and thanked the public for their assistance.
