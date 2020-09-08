Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found safe.
Brian Garcia-Lopez was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday at Hawks Landing Apartments on Cedar Lane Road.
Deputies and blood hounds were actively searching for Garcia-Lopez as of early Tuesday morning.
Just before 2 a.m. deputies confirmed Garcia-Lopez was located and is safe.
