GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a missing Greenville woman was safely located Saturday evening.
According to GCSO, 52-year-old Norma Jean Miller went missing around 5 p.m. on January 31st from Sunset drive. Family members and deputies later said she was found some time before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 2.
