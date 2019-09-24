GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman they say has been missing for several days, and is without her necessary medication.
Deputies say 56-year-old Joy Davis was last seen on September 21 around 6 p.m. She was driving a 2011 Honda Acord with SC License Plate #DWA-575.
Joy suffers from medical issues, and deputies say she is without her important medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (864) 271-5210 or CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
