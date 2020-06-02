HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Henderson County deputies announced a teen they say was last seen Sunday afternoon has been safely returned to her family.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Amaya McCarley, 14, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on May 31 traveling on foot on Pleasant Grove Church Road in the Etowah community.
She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. The last time Amaya was seen, she was wearing black shorts, a black hoodie and white Vans slip-on style shoes.
On June 2, deputies announced Amaya had been safely returned to her family.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville City Mayor agrees to meet with activists outside City Hall
Remains of Upstate soldier who died in Afghanistan returned home to Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.