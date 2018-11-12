Haywood County, NC. (Fox Carolina) -- Two missing hikers have been found along the Blue Ridge Parkway, dispatch reports.
The hikers were last seen this morning along the Herring Knob overlook, along the parkway. Respondents were looking for the pair of hikers since this morning.
Search and rescue made contact with them and they walked out, deputies say. No injuries have been reported yet.
