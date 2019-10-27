TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man who was reported missing earlier in October 2019 was found dead Sunday evening.
ACSO confirmed to FOX Carolina just after 9:50 p.m. that a body had been found near Sue Ella Court. Deputies identified the man as David Rutledge.
Deputies say Rutledge was reported missing from Townville on October 18.
New information is still developing, and ACSO indicates detectives, deputies, and forensic investigators are on scene.
The investigation continues.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.