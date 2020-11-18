CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies on Wednesday asked people to be on the lookout for a missing 47-year-old man who deputies said had dementia and other cognitive impairments.
Deputies are searching for Johnny Lee Guye.
Guye is around 5’ 10” tall and weighs 181 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Guye was last seen Wednesday around 6:45 a.m. near his residence in Candler. Deputies said Guye may be attempting to travel to the Gastonia area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
MORE NEWS - Troopers say driver killed in Cherokee County after losing control of vehicle on I-85
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.