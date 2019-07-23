LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said they are investigating with K9 officers on the scene after a woman was found dead in a wooded area, and her car was finally located Tuesday night.
Investigators are now hoping it will lead to a person of interest.
WOMAN FOUND SHOT TO DEATH
Laurens County deputies said they were dispatched to a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road on July 20 and found the victim, who was later identified as Michelle Marie Dodge of York, SC.
The coroner's office says that Dodge appears to have been shot in the back of the head and placed her time of death around noon on July 20.
The victim’s vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Charger, was reportedly missing, deputies said Monday.
MISSING VEHICLE FOUND IN GAFFNEY
As of Tuesday, the vehicle was located in Gaffney, along Woof Den Lane near the Broad River, Sheriff Mueller reported.
The vehicle was found abandoned, deputies say.
Cherokee County and Laurens County are working together on scene to locate any person of interest that may be nearby.
Deputies say the vehicle was called in by a citizen around 7:20 p.m.
Anyone with information on Dodge’s death should contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 864-68-CRIME.
