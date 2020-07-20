ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 17-year-old who went missing from the West Asheville area had been found.
Deputies said they had been searching for Jeremy Howell, who is approximately 5’ 8” tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Jeremy Howell was last seen on July 14 at a home on Brennan Brook Drive. He has medical conditions which require him to take medication and deputies said he does not have his medication with him.
On Monday, deputies said Howell had been found and was back with his family.
MORE NEWS - Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman, tearfully discusses abortion at his political rally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.