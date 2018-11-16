SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies have charged a woman with four counts of unlawful neglect of a child after they say they found her and her children living in deplorable conditions.
26-year-old Kandace Marie Hall was arrested on Wednesday when deputies checked her home as part of a welfare check as part of a DSS request. When they arrived, a child answered the door, and deputies waited until Hall answered the door herself. Deputies noted Hall looked like she was asleep and that her hair was matted with white specks. Hall told deputies she was "tired of messing with DSS" and hadn't let DSS employees inside her home previously. She also told deputies she thought someone at her children's school was making complaints because all of her children have lice.
Deputies then say they entered her home and observed roaches crawling on the walls, ceiling, floor, and door of the living room, along with dirty clothes sitting on the floor. They also observed a male child walking around in only a diaper that looked full and another child sitting on the couch in apparently dirty clothes.
When they walked into the kitchen, deputies say the sink and counter was full of dirty dishes and food in the cabinet with roaches crawling on cans. Deputies asked Hall to open her refrigerator and found a package of open raw chicken sitting inside with roaches crawling inside. When the freezer was opened, deputies noted a sour smell from inside.
Deputies then walked into the children's room and observed dirty clothes and two dirty, stained mattresses with no sheets. There also appeared to be no clean or hanging clothes and roaches were observed to be all over the walls.
Deputies go on to say Hall then retrieved a male infant from another room wearing only a diaper and with visible redness on his neck and legs. She confirmed to deputies the infant slept in that room with her on that mattress. The mattress was noted to be excessively used with stains and dips in it. A small rocker chair was also noted to have stains on it.
One deputy opened a small linen closet and said roaches poured out of the closet, covering the door in just a few seconds.
DSS was called and all four children were taken into custody.
The report also notes Hall had alcohol within easy reach.
