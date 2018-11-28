GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said the mother of a baby at the center of a false police report case out of the city of Greenville has been arrested.

Deputies said Wednesday that Jillene McMillan, 31, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Deputies began investigating on Nov. 14 after getting a report from the Greenville City Police Department regarding a woman, later found to be McMillan, handing off a newborn baby being to another woman, Monique Yolanda Jackson, who then took the child to Greenville Memorial Hospital. Greenville police said they later learned that Jackson lied about what happened and charged her with filing a false police report.

Greenville police determined Jackson's participation was "intentional and was part of prearrangement to assume custody of the newborn," according to Donnie Porter, a spokesman for the police department.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies’ investigation revealed that McMillan gave birth to the baby girl and “placed the infant an unreasonable risk by failing to provide any medical care at the time of the at-home birth and proceeded to hand the baby off to a stranger not in compliance with Daniel’s Law,” according to a news release.

McMillan is awaiting a bond hearing at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The baby was placed in DSS custody.

PREVIOUSLY: