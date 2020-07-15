RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies say they're trying to find a motorcyclist accused of breaking off a woman's car mirror during a road rage incident wednesday.
RCSO says it happened near Shiloh Road and Hwy. 221 South. According to deputies, the man driving the motorcycle used his bike to block the intersection and verbally assault the woman. He then used his woman to smash her driver's side mirror.
RCSO released photos of the suspect and are asking for help identifying him. If you have information, you can call the county 911 communications center at 828-286-2911, or Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 828-286-8466.
