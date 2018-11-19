Spartanburg County, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- On Saturday, November 17th two smash and grab style break ins happened within hours of each other in the same area, Spartanburg County deputies say.
One car break in happened outside of an Applebee's in Boiling Springs, where two people noticed their back passenger window had been busted out. The suspect had reportedly taking the male victim's back pack from the back seat of the vehicle.
The same day, at Gateway Baptist Church along Old Furnace Rd, deputies were dispatched in reference to another car break in. The front driver side window was smashed in, deputies say.
The victims reportedly parked by the front door of the church, and when they came out, they noticed the driver side window was smashed in and a purse was missing. The purse included several credit cards, SCSO deputies say.
Both cases are being investigated by Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.
