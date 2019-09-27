CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A murder investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area of Gaffney.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was reportedly assisting Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department investigators yesterday in regard to a missing person, when conducting a search warrant on a residence of interest, they found the body in a nearby ravine.
The body was found about 50 yards behind a residence on Union Highway just after 8:50 p.m. Coroner Fowler says he is working to identify the body of the female, who appeared to be in the woods for several days before being found.
Deputies arrested the suspect, who lived at the residence, and he is currently being held on murder and other charges. He was identified as 42-year-old Marshall Dupree Lee.
The victim has not been identified yet.
The investigation is active.
