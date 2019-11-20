SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said arrest warrants have been signed for 116 suspects as part of the narcotics division’s Operation Accountability.
Deputies said they began rounding up suspects on Tuesday.
Mug Shots - Suspects charged in Operation Accountability
As of noon Tuesday, 53 of those 116 suspects had been arrested.
Below is a list of suspects and their charges. Deputies said the names highlighted in yellow are those of suspects who have been arrested. The rest remain on the run.
In total, deputies said there were 55 methamphetamine cases, 30 marijuana cases, 28 heroin cases, 16 pill cases, 13 cocaine cases, 8 crack cases, 4 weapons cases, and one case each for mushrooms, driving under suspension, and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies ask anyone with information on the wanted suspects to call either 911, the SCSO warrant division at (864) 596-2189, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
