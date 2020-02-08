OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Beaufort man is facing a slew of charges, including criminal sexual conduct, after trying to assault two different women while naked Saturday.
Oconee County deputies say the first incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Epoch Apartment complex on Jacobs Road. OCSO says they were told about a naked man, identified as 21-year-old Luke Carter Owens, running around outside. A witness told them they saw Owens hitting the door of an apartment before making entry. Deputies then say Owens slapped a man on the face inside the unit, and that he tried to further sexually assault that woman. The male victim was able to get him out of the apartment, and investigators saw damage to the apartment and the victim's property. According to warrants, Owens broke a computer desk and vacuum cleaner while trying to break down an interior door.
While the initial investigation was happening, deputies say the naked man struck again at the Tru by Hilton hotel on Clemson Boulevard, just across Highway 123. Deputies say Owens made entry into the hotel, assaulting a woman inside while trying to further sexually assault her as well. Warrants show he also slapped this victim's face and tried to force her to perform a sex act.
Deputies were able to take Owens into custody around 8:30 a.m., but he assaulted a deputy sheriff while he was being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle by kicking the deputy sheriff in the chest and face multiple times. OCSO's warrants for him show he was visibly intoxicated.
Ownes now faces the following charges:
- one count of 1st degree burglary
- two counts of 3rd degree assault and battery
- three counts of malicious injury to property under $2,000
- two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct
- two counts of indecent exposure
- one count of breach of peace
- one count of entering a premises without warning
- one count of 2nd degree burglary
- one count of public disorderly conduct
- one count of assault of a law enforcement officer
Owens remains in custody in the Oconee County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.