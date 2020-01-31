HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies have arrested a North Carolina man after investigation uncovered $5,000 worth of tools and equipment in his possession, according to Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday, January 30th, detectives arrested Paul Cornelius Duncan, on multiple charges of breaking, entering, and larceny occurring at Blossman Gas and Appliance along Spartanburg Highway in East Flat Rock.
It was discovered that the suspect had entered through a secured fenced off area of the business and stole equipment and tools from two service trucks, according to detectives.
Deputies were able to recover around $3500 of the $5000 worth of equipment that was stolen.
Duncan is now in the custody of Henderson County and being held under a $52,000 bond for the following charges:
• Felony Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle x2
• Felony Larceny After Break/Enter x2
• Felony Possess Stolen Goods/Property
• Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property
