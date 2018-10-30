McDowell County, N.C. (Fox Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say a woman, identified as April Smith, faces charges after a day filled with larceny, methamphetamine, and damage to property.
Around 8:41 a.m. on Friday, Oct 26th, deputies responded to a call of Exit - 90 on 1-40 and met with the victim of the incident.
The victim told deputies that he stopped at local spot for food when Smith then pulled in behind him. Smith reportedly got out of her vehicle and began beating the window of the victims automobile.
He further alleged that Smith pursued him and used her vehicle to attempt to knock him and his vehicle off the road. After that the victim pulled over and called authorities, deputies say.
After investigating, deputies said they found the vehicle Smith was using to commit these acts was stolen that morning. Another victim from Marion, reported Smith, who says she stayed in their house, stole his car. The vehicle was recovered.
Deputies said after Smith was apprehended and taken to jail, they located four grams of methamphetamine in her possession.
Deputies say she is also facing charges from the N.C. Highway Patrol, including driving while impaired.
