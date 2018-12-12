GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies asked for help identifying a man accused of using a stolen identity to obtain a credit card from Lowe’s.

Deputies said after obtaining the credit card, the suspect used it to buy more than $5,000 in merchandise from the Lowe’s on Wade Hampton Boulevard on October 3.

On Wednesday, deputies released surveillance images of the suspect and a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Criminal Investigations Division at 864-467-5248 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

