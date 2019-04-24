Fastway Armed Robbery GVL

The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office is requesting help identifying two suspects who they say robbed a Fastway convenience store on Augusta Road at gunpoint on April 10. 

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance identifying two individuals in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store on April 10. 

According to deputies, the two masked individuals robbed the Fastway convenience store on Augusta Road at gunpoint. 

Surveillance footage captured images of the two, and their escape car. 

Deputies say the pair fled the scene in an early 2000s model Honda Accord with an unknown paper tag. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Investigator Moates at (864) 467-5283 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. 

