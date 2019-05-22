PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Animal Control Division of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have asked for help identifying a man accused of abandoning a dog on McMurtrey Road in Pendleton.
It happened on May 12 around 7 a.m.
Deputies said a man driving a red twin cab pickup truck pulled over to the side of the road, opened the tailgate of his truck, and dumped a black dog.
The truck is believed to be a mid-2000's Nissan Frontier pickup truck with aftermarket rims. It has a black toolbox in the bed and a black bug deflector on the hood.
The abandoned dog was captured and deputies said the animal is being cared for at the Anderson County P.A.W.S. facility.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division at (864) 260-5576 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
