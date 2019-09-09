ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has asked for help identifying a suspect in what deputies are calling a brutal assault at a gas station.
It happened on September 5 at the Stop-A-Minit on Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson.
Deputies said the suspect got into an argument with a store employee and then came around the counter and physically assaulted the employee.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call 864-260-4400 in reference to ACSO case number 2019-13971.
