voyeurism suspect

Deputies need help identifying this man (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation.

It happened on August 26 at the Walmart on Woodruff Road.

Deputies said at around 7:30 p.m., the man took illicit photographs of another shopper.

The man is between 5’8” and 5’11” tall and weighs between 130 and 160 pounds.

Deputies releases surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case #19-145156.

MORE NEWS - SLED: Upstate woman charged with practicing law without a license

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.