GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation.
It happened on August 26 at the Walmart on Woodruff Road.
Deputies said at around 7:30 p.m., the man took illicit photographs of another shopper.
The man is between 5’8” and 5’11” tall and weighs between 130 and 160 pounds.
Deputies releases surveillance images of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case #19-145156.
