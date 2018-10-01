SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies have released surveillance images of four suspects accused of assaulting a clerk at a Li’l Cricket in hopes of identifying them.
Deputies said the assault happened on Sep. 26 at the gas station located at 5687 Chesnee Highway.
The suspects were riding in a gray four-door F-150. The clerk was able to see the numbers “803” on the license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A Lawson at (864) 503-4686 or alawson@spartanburgcounty.org. The case number is 18091572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.