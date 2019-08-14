SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies have asked for help identifying multiple suspects who were caught on surveillance footage breaking into a cell phone store.
It happened at the the Cricket Wireless store located at 1511 Asheville Highway.
Deputies said multiple people entered and stole numerous items.
If you can help identify them, please notify Inv. A. Munoz at amunoz@spartanburgcounty.org or (864) 503-4600 and reference case number 19080760.
