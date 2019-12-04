GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying suspects in an armed robbery at a gas station.
The robbery happened Nov. 22 at the Speedway on Poinsett Highway.
Deputies said both suspects were armed with a handgun when they entered the store and demanded money. Deputies said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information regarding this case to call Investigator East at 864-467-5287 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case number 19-202155
