GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying three men accused of using a stolen credit card to buy items at the Home Depot on North Pleasantburg Drive.
Deputies said the credit card the men used to make purchases had been stolen in a car break-in.
The three men loaded their purchases items into a light brown or gold Dodge Caravan, model year between 2001 and 2007, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Investigator Carlisle at 864-371-3647 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
