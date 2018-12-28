TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who was found shot dead near train tracks in Taylors Wednesday night had been reported missing out of Spartanburg County and his truck is still missing.
Deputies said they were called to the Chick Springs and Michell Drive area in Taylors after personnel with the train company discovered the body of a man, between 40-50 years of age, around 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the coroner's office identified the victim as Hall Edward Eskew, 53, of Greer.
Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said at autopsy revealed that Eskew died from a gunshot wound to the head and confirmed the manner of death was a homicide.
On Friday, deputies said they learned Eskew had been reported missing on Dec. 26, the same day his body was found.
Deputies said Friday that Eskew's truck was also missing. The White Ford F250 pickup has South Carolina tag PFX-838
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 271-5210 or CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
FOX Carolina confirmed that Hall is the brother of Tucker Eskew, the former press secretary to South Carolina governor Carroll Campbell and former deputy assistant of media affairs under President George W. Bush. Tucker later released this statement after FOX Carolina reached out to him:
"Hall’s family and friends mourn his death and remember his humor, his talent in serving others in hospitality and construction, and his love of the outdoors and his dogs. My brother and sister and I are eager for law enforcement to deliver justice for this horrible act and we appreciate everyone’s prayers and support at this difficult time."
-Tucker Eskew
