GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are searching for a suspect after back-to-back armed robberies in the Pelham Road / I-85 area early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were initially called to the Spinx on the Parkway at 3:30 a.m. after a man entered the store, held an employee at gunpoint, and demanded money.

Minutes later, deputies said they received another call about a suspect matching the Spinx robber’s description had struck at the McDonald’s on Pelham Road. Again, the suspect held a worker at gunpoint and demanded cash.

In both cases, the man was wearing a Carolina Panthers hoodie and had his face covered.

Deputies confirmed the same suspect is believed to be behind a robbery at a Spinx in Spartanburg.

The details on that robbery are below.