GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are searching for a suspect after back-to-back armed robberies in the Pelham Road / I-85 area early Wednesday morning.
Deputies said they were initially called to the Spinx on the Parkway at 3:30 a.m. after a man entered the store, held an employee at gunpoint, and demanded money.
Minutes later, deputies said they received another call about a suspect matching the Spinx robber’s description had struck at the McDonald’s on Pelham Road. Again, the suspect held a worker at gunpoint and demanded cash.
In both cases, the man was wearing a Carolina Panthers hoodie and had his face covered.
Deputies confirmed the same suspect is believed to be behind a robbery at a Spinx in Spartanburg.
The details on that robbery are below.
Police: Manager says suspect robbed 2 other locations after leaving Spartanburg store Wednesday morning
Officers with the Spartanburg Police department say around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday they responded to a call for a robbery at a Spinx on W.O. Ezell Boulevard.
