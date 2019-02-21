GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a man accused in an armed robbery and kidnapping that deputies said took place in the parking lot of CVS on W. Parker Road.
The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. back on Jan. 31.
After kidnapping the victim, deputies the suspect and two other accomplices forced her to make a withdrawal from the bank before she was able to get away. The victim was not hurt.
MORE PHOTOS: Deputies need help identifying kidnapping, armed robbery suspect
The suspects were seen driving a white Toyota Sequoia with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Moates at 864-467-5283 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
