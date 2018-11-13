NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Newberry County deputies said they were called to Newberry High School Tuesday morning after a gun was found at the school.
Deputies said around 10:51 a.m. a student opened his book bag in class and a magazine for a semi-automatic pistol fell out. The teacher saw the magazine fall and then saw a pistol fall to the ground as well.
“The teacher began to attempt to take control and the student gathered the weapon and fled the classroom,” deputies said on Facebook.
Deputies said school administrators utilized the Active Shooter Alert during this incident and law enforcement and first responders quickly arrived at the school to complete the lock down.
“Video evidence shows that the student immediately fled the classroom and went across the street and retrieved his car from the Burger King parking lot,” deputies said.
No one was hurt and no shots were ever fired, deputies said. All students have been accounted for and are safe.
The school remains on lockdown as the investigation continues.
