WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday no charges would be filed after multiple agencies in the county, the FBI, and SLED are investigated a threat a juvenile made on social media to inflict harm at a church by use of a firearm.
Deputies said the threat of violence was posted on the juvenile’s social media account last week, but they only learned of it on Tuesday.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Westminster Police Department, SLED, and the FBI are working together “to vigorously investigate this threat,” deputies said on Wednesday. “Officials believe the threat is contained to a generalized geographic location and no specific individual persons or churches were named,” said Kianna Holland, a public information officer for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, deputies announced that investigators and FBI agents had interviewed the person behind the threats and determined that the case "did not rise to the level of criminal prosecution."
Deputies said they also determined there was "no immediate danger to any church by this individual or his associates."
Deputies are asking all churches to remain vigilant during their worship services and church activities and to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111 or 911 if anything suspicious is observed.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw also offered this statement:
“We encourage all houses of worship to be proactive when it comes to safety and security. We will be glad to speak with any church representatives in our county about steps they can take to increase security at their church.”
Deputies said the juvenile who posted the threat has been identified.
