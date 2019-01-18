CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said no charges will be filed after a man was shot in the head and later died in Spartanburg County.
The shooting happened Thursday on Bill Lattimore Road. Deputies said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
That man was taken to the hospital where the coroner said the 25-year-old died on Friday afternoon.
The coroner identified the deceased as Jeffery Tyler Cartee.
Deputies said three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting: Cartee’s ex-girlfriend, her father, and her new boyfriend.
After interviewing all three people, deputies said they determined a timeline of events.
Cartee reportedly arrived and the home and demanded to be let inside. When no one opened the door, he forced himself inside and was asked by the woman to leave. Deputies said Cartee refused and a fight broke out between him and the new boyfriend. At some point, deputies said Cartee picked up a gun that was in the home and the weapon went off as the boyfriend was trying to wrestle it away from him. The bullet hit Cartee in the head.
“Our violent crime investigators discussed their preliminary findings with the Solicitor's Office yesterday afternoon, who advised that no criminal charges should be filed at this time,” said Lt. Kevin Bobo in a news release. “Our investigation continues, and any additional information will be released at the appropriate time.”
