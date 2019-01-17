BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a search of the Walmart on White Horse Road in Berea after a bomb threat Thursday afternoon did not reveal any explosives in the store.
Deputies said the threat was made in a note found in a bathroom in the store around 12:30 p.m..
Deputies said the store was evacuated while they swept the building for any possible threats.
"The store was evacuated and a sweep was conducted in and around the store with no suspicious packages being detected," Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email.
By 3:40 p.m. deputies said the building was cleared and the evacuation was lifted. Employees were allowed to re-enter the store at that time.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the culprit behind the threat should call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
