ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they were investigating a burglary at a law enforcement officer's home on Jule Martin Road Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the home around noon, according to Captain Andy Tribble.

Sgt. JT Foster said later that no one was hurt in the robbery.

Deputies at the scene told us the home belongs to a law enforcement officer and there were juveniles in the house at the time.

County deputies and city police responded to the crime scene.

No suspects have been named.

