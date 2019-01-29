WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating after a woman was found dead in a building early Tuesday morning.
Deputies said they were called out to an address on Rock Crusher Road just before 1 a.m. They arrived to find a woman lying on the floor.
The deceased was identified as April Michelle Jones, 37. An autopsy did not reveal any signs of foul play, but deputies said the cause of death is pending toxicology results.
