OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies are asking for information to find out who burglarized and vandalized a church this week.
The damage done to St. John's Anglican Church on River Road near Westminster was reported Wednesday morning, according to OCSO. Investigators say doors to the church were damaged by forced entry, and items inside were scattered or stolen.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers. You can call 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at this link, or via the free P3app for iOS and Android. All tips are confidential, and information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward.
