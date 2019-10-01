GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood deputies are on scene investigating a robbery Tuesday evening, according to Sergeant Graham with the Sheriff's Office.
The robbery was reported along 72 West near the Abbeville County line, at a EZ Trip convenience store just before 8 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and ski mask, deputies say.
Deputies are asking anyone who may have information on the suspect to call Inv. Ronnie Powell at 864-943-8050.
