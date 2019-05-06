GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies are responding to a scene along Kings Court Lane in Greenville County, where officers located a gunshot victim.
Deputies say the victim unfortunately passed away at the scene.
The gunshot victim's identity has not been released.
Deputies say investigation reveals that the gunshot victim was shot by someone living at the residence following some sort of altercation.
Investigators were able to make contact with the shooter on scene, deputies say.
The suspect is being questioned, and has not be charged yet.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather details.
