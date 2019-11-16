GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers confirmed several law enforcement are on scene of a break-in and shooting, Saturday afternoon.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:59 p.m. in reference to a break-in on Long Pond Court.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located one victim with a gunshot wound to the body. His condition is unknown at this time. He was immediately transported to the hospital.
The home invasion is under investigation at this time.
