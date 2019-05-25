HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Deputies say the shooting on Mountain Creek Road happened around 10:22 p.m. GCSO says at least one person is in a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately released at the time. We also have not been provided with any suspect descriptions.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. FOX Carolina will provide updates as we get them from officials, so stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.