ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Whirlaway Circle Monday evening.
Sergeant Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the call originally came in as a domestic dispute, but lead to the shooting of at least one person.
The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.
Foster says detectives are currently on scene working the incident.
Details are still limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
